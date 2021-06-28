Central Ohio business owners hoping for more applicants now that unemployment benefits are up

Unemployment benefits were much needed help for those in need. Now that Ohio has ended the extra $300 a week for claimants, businesses are hoping more people apply.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Unemployment benefits have been a safety net for many during the pandemic.

The Federal Pandemic Employment Compensation Program that paid an extra $300 a week to claimants receiving unemployment ended in Ohio on Saturday.

Juana William’s cake shop, J’s Sweet Treats and Wedding Cakes could use more hands-on deck.

“So, we're in desperate need of employees. So right now we have four, we did recently hire three,” Williams said.

Williams said she and others have to sometimes work on off days to keep up with the orders.

They are getting applicants, but they're running across unrealistic demands with wages.

"We start cake decorators at $15-$15.50, depending on experience. I interviewed a girl last week that was asking for $25 an hour. We can't do that and keep our doors open,” she said.

This is a problem other businesses have been experiencing as well for the last few months.

Ron Jordan, the owner of Hen Quarter, said once health orders dropped, he was able to hire about 40 new employees, but they only kept about half of that because the quality suffered.”

“I think a lot of people that were seasoned veterans that have been in this game for a long time, I think a lot of them took that time during COVID while they were getting extended unemployment benefits to go and get training and certifications in different fields,” Jordan said.

10TV emailed Thomas Betti with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

We wanted to know if businesses are seeing more applicants because unemployment benefits ran out. He emailed back saying right now it's too early to tell, but he did say Ohioans filed 12,953 initial traditional unemployment claims last week. That's nearly 3,000 less than the week before.

Williams is optimistic those numbers will continue to decline, and more helping hands come through her doors.