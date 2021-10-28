Breast cancer survivor, trailblazer now at helm of Victoria Secret & Co Board of Directors

In June of this year, James was appointed chair of board of Victoria's Secret & Co., as Victoria’s Secret brand is now called.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Donna James has built a reputation as a trailblazer, community leader and c-suite diva. Four years ago, she added another title: breast cancer survivor.

James was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in 2017.

“What gets you through it is when they tell you how much better it is today and the things that they have that they did not have ten years ago,” she said.

There have been many developments in breast cancer treatments and James said her own health is good.

It is not the only matter of which she’s taken charge. In June of this year, James was appointed chair of board of Victoria's Secret & Co., as Victoria’s Secret brand is now called.

Her resume is a portfolio in courage. James is managing director of Lardon & Associates, which is a business advisory firm she established.

She retired from Nationwide after 25 years, which included three as President of Nationwide Strategic Investments.

In September, she marked her new role as board chair by ringing the bell on the New York Stock Exchange as chair of the nearly all-women board of directors of Victoria's Secret & Co. This trailblazer calls it a moment that highlights the power of team.

“It's a stand-alone public company-- all its own. Six billion plus in revenue 26,000 or more employees international,” James said.

James said she and the team at Victoria's Secret & Co. will be moving the iconic brand beyond the "Angels" that made it famous to the "fearless" faces of the "VS Collective" which is a new partnership platform that brings together an extraordinary group of accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change.

Faces in the Collective include founding members Megan Rapinoe, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Valentina Sampaio.

Like the women in the campaign, James can point to her own accomplishments, including being appointed Board Chair. Some might say she is “living the dream” and she will tell you it is a long way from Greensboro, North Carolina, wherein high school she was one of 20 "Outstanding Seniors" in 1975.

James described herself as good in math and said that she to this date reminds girls and women to own their brilliance. It is a move that paid off for her when North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University offered her two academic scholarships, one in the School of Business and the other in Engineering.

At the helm of a company, regarded as iconic, James said she had a view of the direction and inspiration. She described it as 'adding to' the foundation and that moving forward, Victoria’s Secret & Co. will take on inclusion.

The view of inclusion is not just a matter of varying sizes by stages of life: from campus cool to motherhood, with a nursing bra and even a mastectomy bra, the company’s first.

The C-suite leader said it is all about listening to consumer demands: responding, reacting, and supporting.