Local artist plans to offer help to people in Puerto Rico

Months after Hurricane Maria swept through Puerto Rico, a native of the island, now living in central Ohio, is reflecting on news that FEMA plans to halt new shipments of food and water to the territory.

“I felt helpless because I didn’t have any contact with my family so it was just a couple of days of me saying 'where is everyone, what’s happening,'” Natalia Sanchez said.

Sanchez said she could see some of the improvements in infrastructure and power restoration when she returned to the island a month ago, but worries about FEMA halting aid.

“I hope there is enough food on the island at this point.”

The federal agency has since worked to clarify the statement, explaining the agency will continue to distribute food, supplies and water currently stored in warehouses across the island.

Local AEP workers currently are on the island working to restore power

Sanchez says she believes her island is a long way from a sense of normalcy ... but says the disaster did work to bring Puerto Rico together.

This artist says she hopes to return to be a part of the rebuilding using her murals to help foster a sense of pride for a people who have endured so much.