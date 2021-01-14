Woman hopes COVID-19 vaccine will allow mom, 97, to get back to everyday social lifestyle

There are two things Sharon Garver has heard all her life. The first: How lucky she is to have a mother like Betty Garver.

Betty, 97, is the definition of a social butterfly. She loves to get out, be with people, go to church and eat with friends. She danced until she was 90. At 96, she went up in a hot air balloon. Always busy. Always on the move.

Then, COVID.

“It’s been really hard on her these last few months to not be able to be around the people she likes to see and be with,” Sharon said.

The experienced life of the party still found ways to make every day count, whether playing cards in the COVID generation or showing a socially distant crowd how to drink a beer during a pandemic with a mask on.

The Garvers hopes the pandemic threat will soon be over.

“I want her to be protected and I believe in listening to the experts who do this for a living and say that this is the route to go,” Sharon said.

Being 97-years-old, Betty is one of those Ohioans 80 years of age and older who are part of the Phase 1B vaccine distribution, which will begin next week.

Sharon, Betty’s caregiver, is 66-years-old and is also planning on getting her vaccine, which is scheduled for the week of February 8.

The vaccine, Sharon says, will help to restore her mother’s twinkle during her twilight years.

“For her to be able to get back out to her social life [and] be able to talk to people and see people and get those hugs will be fantastic for her,” Sharon said.

The second thing Sharon heard all her life: “I just love Betty.”