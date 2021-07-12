Six Columbus museums join forces to launch Museums for All Columbus

Beginning Monday, six Columbus museums will offer significant discounts to admission ranging from free to $3.45 per person.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many families enjoy the sights and sounds of central Ohio’s museums and cultural attractions. But not every family can afford a ticket, much less two or three tickets to include children.

“We realize there is a significant proportion of the central Ohio community that don’t have access right now because of financial ramifications,” said Cindy Meyers Foley, the Scantland family Executive Deputy Director for Learning, Experience and Engagement at the Columbus Museum of Art.

Foley said that’s why six Columbus museums joined forces to launch Museums for All Columbus, a national program focused on removing financial barriers to visiting museums and cultural centers.

Beginning Monday, the Columbus Museum of Art, COSI, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, National Veterans Memorial and Museum, Ohio History Center and Ohio Village and the Wexner Center for the Arts will offer significant discounts to admission ranging from free to $3.45 per person.

“I think a statistic that struck me you know is there are 40 million Americans who are on EBT or food assistance cards at any given time,” Foley said. “That’s one in six. And to think that one in seven of our community members, neighbors, don’t have access when we need it most. We need museums that bring us joy, excitement and curiosity.”