Retailers offering Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals all week long

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Black Friday is still three days away, but you've probably noticed retailers have already started running deals. And many of those deals last all week, sometimes even all month.

While there will still be some people lining up outside stores on Black Friday, or waiting for some cyber Monday deals, shoppers don’t have to wait like they used to.

Analysts at bankrate.com said it's really a buyer's market this year. Unlike last year when we were seeing shortages, a lot of retailers have items in stock. This year, it’s more so inflation that's impacting stores, as many shoppers are being strategic in what they choose to spend their money on.

Clothing discounts will be something to take advantage of this week. Many retailers have a plethora of options and sizes in stock, after having shortages last year. Additionally, your traditional Black Friday items like toys and other electronics will have solid discounts as well. Despite most of these deals running all week long at major retailers, this weekend will still be popular for many retailers, whether it be online or in-person shopping.

“People will be shopping this weekend, no doubt, we actually found 80% of holiday shoppers are likely to buy something between black Friday and cyber Monday. But a lot of people started already! Half of the holiday shoppers started before the end of October” said Ted Rossman with bankrate.com.