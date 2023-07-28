Ohio's tax-free weekend begins Aug. 4. Here's what items will qualify.

The discount applies to purchases made in stores and online.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s tax-free weekend returns Friday, Aug. 4 at midnight and will end Sunday, Aug. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

The tax-free weekend is a permanent holiday set for the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday of August.

Clothing items costing less than $75 per item and school supplies and instructional materials costing less than $20 per item will be tax-free.

The discount applies to purchases made in stores and online.

Things to know about Ohio's sales tax holiday

1. What stores are participating in the tax-free weekend?

All retailers in the state that sell items that are exempt from sales tax. The holiday is state law and retailers must comply.

2. What is NOT defined as clothing by the exemption?

Items purchased for use in a trade or business

Clothing accessories or equipment

Protective equipment

Sewing equipment and supplies

Sports or recreational equipment

Belt buckles sold separately

Costume masks sold separately

Patches and emblems sold separately

3. Does the exemption apply to shipping and handling charges?

If all items in a shipment qualify as eligible items and the sales price for each is within the sales tax holiday price threshold, the shipping and handling charges are not taxable.

If the shipment includes exempt items and taxable items (including an eligible item with a sales price in excess of $20 (school supplies)/$75 (clothing), the seller should allocate the shipping and handling charges by a percentage based on the total price of the taxable items to the total price of all the items in the shipment. The retailer must charge tax on the portion of the shipping and handling charges allocated to the taxable items in the shipment.

4. Does the exemption apply to layaway sales?

Qualifying items placed on or picked up from layaway during the sales tax holiday are exempt from sales tax.

