10 new retailers, restaurants now open or coming soon to Easton Town Center

Nine of the 10 are the first locations in Ohio or first ever location.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Easton Town Center announced 10 new retailers or restaurants are now open or coming soon with nine of those being new shops in the state or first-ever location.

The new shops that are currently open include Parachute, Amazon Style, Vow’d, Garage, Pacas, Bliss in a Bottle and Wanderlust Shops. The other three shops will open this month and December.

You can check out a description of each retailer or restaurant below.

Parachute – 4035 The Strand West – NOW OPEN - First in Ohio

Parachute is a modern lifestyle brand that makes people feel at home. The multi-category home company offers products that are thoughtfully designed in Los Angeles and expertly manufactured by craftspeople around the globe, using only premium quality materials. Every essential in the collection is inspired by comfort and relaxation. Parachute was founded in 2014, offering a carefully curated assortment of bedding. The brand has since released its own mattress and expanded into categories throughout the home, including bath, apparel, décor and furniture. Parachute operates 17 retail storefronts across the U.S. and recently launched in Canada. All products are available online at www.parachutehome.com.

Amazon Style – Easton Station Building near Guest Services – NOW OPEN – Only in Ohio, 2nd in U.S.

Experience an all-new way to shop for men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories in sizes XS-XXL. Amazon Style uses innovation technology to help you find looks you’ll love at the same great prices as on Amazon.com. Browse hundreds of brands and thousands of styles under one roof. Amazon Style has everything from trends, classics, and customers’ most-loved fashion to items available in store for the first time. To shop, simply scan an item’s QR code with the Amazon Shopping app. Machine learning algorithms continually refine to match your preferences and recommend items in real time. Ready to try on? Their multipurpose fitting rooms let you keep shopping without having to leave. Use the interactive touchscreen to rate items and request more, delivered to a private, two-way closet in minutes.

FREEBIRD – 3976 Easton Station (Next to Levi’s) – OPENING NOVEMBER 2022 – First in Ohio

Founded in Denver, CO in 2009, FREEBIRD is a luxury handmade footwear brand born out of a love for boots. Known for its signature boots and statement designs, each pair is made using the time-honored Goodyear welt craftsmanship to combine quality and fashion. Offering a variety of unique designs for men and women, from boots, booties, shoes, sandals and accessories. FREEBIRD products are thoughtfully designed and crafted with intricate details, metal work, and the finest hand-finished full-grain leathers. With each pair of FREEBIRD boots, you will feel like you can conquer anything and be ready to stand out. The team is comprised of dreamers, trendsetters, and go-getters dedicated to creating unique designs and one-of-a-kind experiences. The brand’s highly anticipated new store location encompasses the talented team and inspiring designs that resonate with its community.

Vow’d – 3938 Easton Square Place (across from Easton Town Square) – NOW OPEN – First in Ohio

Vow’d believes every bride deserves a beautifully crafted dress at an honest price and a shopping experience that’s uncomplicated and fun. The dresses come from the same artisan factories of the guest’s favorite designers, but instead of one-off orders that lead to high mark-ups (and long lead times), Vow’d stocks inventory in sizes 0-24W – passing those savings on to the guest. Bonus: The order arrives in days, not months. Shop online 24/7 or get individualized attention with a knowledgeable stylist in-store or via virtual appointment. Weddings are their favorite type of celebration: dressing up, dancing all night, cake! Vow’d is bringing that feeling of love and excitement to its stores with punchy colors, cheeky décor and the friendliest staff you’ll ever meet. Vow’d has the 5-star reviews to prove it. As part of the Altar’d State family, giving back is in the Vow’d DNA. That’s why 1% of annual sales go back into the community, supporting non-profits that educate and build confidence in the next generation of incredible women. Because at the end of the day, it’s not about signature cocktails or how great the party was: It’s about witnessing love, celebrating love, and ultimately, spreading love.

Garage – Level 1 of the Station Building near Guest Services – NOW OPEN

Garage is a casual clothing brand for young women who are fun and effortlessly sexy. With a spotlight on denim, Garage’s everyday basics and ‘gram-worthy trends are made to inspire confidence. Created in Montreal, the Garage mission is to empower each other to be confident, authentic and unapologetic in our own style, because at Garage we believe that fashion is fun and a way to celebrate life.

Clean Origin – 4054 The Strand W – Across from UpWest in North District – Coming December 2022 – First in Ohio

As the world's largest retailer selling exclusively lab grown diamonds, Clean Origin is changing how people shop for diamond jewelry. Clean Origin specializes in conflict-free lab grown diamond jewelry and engagement rings, providing the best value and quality. For a personalized shopping experience, visit our diamond experts today.

Dos Hermanos – 3946 Morse Crossing – Coming December 2022 – First Standalone Columbus Location

Dos Hermanos serves traditional Oaxacan-stye dishes and authentic Mexican street food. They pride themselves in hand-crafting each menu item from the freshest ingredients available. In addition to dining opportunities, Dos Hermanos also offers cooking classes where people can join for a hands-on culinary learning experience. The cooking classes feature dishes inspired by traditional family recipes, giving a little taste of Oaxaca right here in Ohio.

Pacas – 4044 The Strand West – NOW OPEN – First Retail Location

Pacas, Inc is proud to announce the launch of its FIRST retail store at Easton Town Center. In addition to being the #1 e-commerce business in alpaca fleece socks, Pacas is growing its market share in sweaters, throws, wraps, scarves and hats. Sourced in Peru, Pacas is known for buttery soft apparel made with luxurious alpaca fleece. Alpaca fleece is soft as cashmere, warmer than wool.

Bliss in a Bottle –– ShopLAB – Adjacent to the Grand Stairway in the Easton Station Building – NOW OPEN - First Retail Location

The Bliss in a Bottle® brand was founded in November 2013. Founder Cheryl Sher previously owned Sher Bliss Wine & Chocolates and after 15 years of working with wine and chocolate, she had the realization that the two do not need to be separate. The birth of Bliss in a Bottle; the “Original Luxury Chocolate and Beverage brand” came from this concept, creating chocolate-covered bottles of wine with perfect pairings. The Easton Town Center space offers wine, beer, spirits, Champagne, and non-alcoholic chocolate-covered bottles. Bliss in a Bottle caters to consumer needs for personal use, meetings, celebrations, and gifts for holidays and life-cycle events solving problems that consumers didn’t even know they had. Bottles are specially curated to create a flavor combination to enhance the experience for each bottle. Sourcing the finest chocolates and confectionary ingredients each bottle is sampled until the perfect pairing is discovered. Chocolate is applied to the bottle through a patented process and YES, you eat the CHOCOLATE, YES, you drink the WINE!

Wanderlust Shops – 3393 Easton Square Place (Next to Nike in the South District) – NOW OPEN –- Only in Ohio