9 new businesses now open or coming soon to Easton Town Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Easton Town Center has announced nine new businesses that are now open or will be opening by this summer.

Six of these new places are the first locations in Ohio or the only Columbus location, according to Easton.

You can check out a list below of each business including a description provided by Easton.

Aritzia - 4180 The Strand (North District) – NOW OPEN - First in Ohio

Aritzia is a vertically integrated design house that delivers Everyday Luxury through engaging service, beautiful product, aspirational environments, and captivating communications. The deeply loved brand continues its expansion across North America, opening boutiques in premier locations. Each boutique is individually conceptualized to be an inspiring space for everyone who loves — and will love — Aritzia. In addition to curated artwork and custom furniture, Aritzia Easton Town Center features house-created playlists and bespoke details for an elevated shopping experience. World-class Style Advisors offer personalized styling and tailored advice to help clients find the perfect fit. Home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands, including Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Super World™ and Sunday Best, Aritzia creates memorable experiences and timeless pieces for every person and occasion.

TravisMathew – 4064 The Strand E (next to UNTUCKit) – Opening Spring 2022 – Only Columbus Location

With roots in Southern California, TravisMathew is a men’s lifestyle and performance apparel brand. Founded in 2007, TravisMathew draws its inspiration from laid-back living and the idea that comfort and style should always go hand in hand. Over the years, TravisMathew has created versatile, everyday apparel that seamlessly transitions from the back nine to the boardroom and beyond.

Brilliant Earth - 4018 Easton Station (next to West Elm) – Opening Summer 2022 – Only Columbus Location

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 15 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

The Easton Tailoring Shop – 4060 The Strand E (In the Passage Next to American Girl) – NOW OPEN - Only Columbus Location

The Easton Tailoring Shop offers a variety of services from altering, repairing, and modifying garments for customers based on their specifications, needs, and preferences. At the Easton Tailoring shop, the skilled Tailor will discuss the client’s needs, take measurements, and arrange fittings to determine whether additional adjustments are needed.

With over 20 years in the business, our Tailor has a vast knowledge of techniques, understanding of garment construction, and practices a variety of sewing sills. Choose from wide selection of services from shortening, hemming, seam repairs, pockets, trims such as buttons, patches, zippers and much more.

Banter – Inside Station Building – NOW OPEN

Previously Piercing Pagoda for 50+ years, Banter by Piercing Pagoda was relaunched in August 2021 as an innovative and inclusive brand for consumers passionate about expressing their individuality through jewelry. Along with the rebrand, Banter has opened additional locations including new inline store formats providing customers with an even more enhanced shopping experience. At Easton Town Center, the new inline store layout will include a lounge designated for piercing, offering a more comfortable, private piercing experience from ears and nose to navel piercing. In addition, the new inline store will have smart mirrors allowing customers to virtually try on product. As the nation's largest specialty kiosk retailer, Banter by Piercing Pagoda's history is one of serving and satisfying customers with an extensive selection of popularly priced 10K and 14K gold chains, charms, bracelets, rings, and earrings, as well as a variety of silver and diamond jewelry.

The Escape Game – 3960 Easton Station (adjacent to Abercrombie & Fitch) – Opening March – Only Columbus Location

The Escape Game is a live 60-minute adventure for groups of 2 to over 50. Start by selecting one of the 6 games - Prison Break, The Heist, Playground, Gold Rush, The Depths and Special Ops: Mysterious Market. Then you'll enter a movie-quality set where you and your team will solve interactive puzzles to progress through the adventure. You might escape. You will have fun. Reservations are recommended but walk-ins are welcome and accommodated whenever possible.

Afra Grill – 3922 Townsfair Way – Opening Spring 2022

Afra Grill creates dishes inspired by authentic Somali flavors, sauces, and spices. It is African Inspired, American Made. This cuisine is known for a complicated flavor profile due to its many ethnic influences. Engage your taste buds in a taste you won’t forget with this celebration of a variety of African flavors. Afra Grill puts its guests in the driver's seat of creative culinary experimentation. Choose from a range of proteins, bases, toppings, sauces, and sides. Every single ingredient is fresh and responsibly sourced. Afra Grill also believes in enriching the local community and provides various outreach, training, and educational services for people of all ages. Led by Chef Abcos, an entrepreneur, educator, and passionate chef of East African Cuisine, the Easton location will be the second in Columbus.

Another Broken Egg – 3942 Townsfair Way – NOW OPEN - Only Columbus Location

Another Broken Egg is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg features menu options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp N’ Grits; a seasonal menu which currently features items such as the Country Power Bowl and Citrus, Honey & Fig Pancakes; as well as an abundance of signature cocktails including the Salted Carmel Cold Brew, Pomegranate Mule, and Abe Famous Infused Mary™.

Crumbl Cookies – 4034 Morse Crossing – NOW OPEN