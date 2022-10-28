Costco selling 'world’s largest' jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces

According to Costco’s website, the “What a Wonderful World” puzzle has 60,000 pieces and costs $599 plus shipping and handling.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Think you’re a puzzle master? Costco is about to challenge that notion.

The big-box retail store is selling what it calls the “world’s largest” jigsaw puzzle.

According to Costco’s website, the “What a Wonderful World” puzzle has 60,000 pieces and costs $599 plus shipping and handling.

The puzzle is divided up into 60 smaller puzzles, each being made up of 1,000 pieces. The finished product ends up being 29 feet wide and 8 feet long.

The puzzle features the art of 187 different paintings from the Dowdle art studio, making a map of the world with different famous landmarks in lieu of the ocean.