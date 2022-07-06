Best Buy to host summer Black Friday sale

The discounted days will run from July 11-13 and coincides with both Target's Deal Days and Amazon's Prime Days.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington, Minnesota based Best Buy is joining other consumer giants to host their own version of a "hot" summer sale. Target, Amazon Prime and now Best Buy are among the companies that are hosting multiple days of big deals in July.

From July 11 through July 13, Best Buy will host a summer Black Friday sale with deals on everything technology. Laptops, TVs, headphones and smartphones are among the list of hot deal items.

What's unique about this year? The Minnesota consumer electronics store is offering expanded benefits to their Totaltech members, including an additional day of deals on July 10 and continuing through July 17.

However Best Buy isn't the only retailer hosting their own non-traditional Black Friday. Both Target and Amazon Prime are also participating in the summer sales this year with their own versions of a non-traditional Black Friday.

Target's Deal Days will overlap with Best Buy's, and run from July 11-13.

Amazon's Prime Days will be a little shorter starting on July 12 and ending a day later.

