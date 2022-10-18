Second-ever Amazon Style store opens at Easton Town Center

The company says the store is equipped with "innovative technology and machine learning algorithms" to help customers discover new styles.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amazon's second-ever physical clothing store opened Tuesday at Easton Town Center.

The company says Amazon Style is equipped with "innovative technology and machine learning algorithms" to help customers discover new styles through a personalized shopping experience.

The store features one of every item in its showroom and if a customer sees something they like, they can scan a QR code to view additional colors patterns.

After adding the item to a fitting room, the algorithms update in "near real-time" to provide recommendations.

Employees will send the customer's selections to the interactive fitting room which the company says eliminates the need to carry items around the store.

"Once in the fitting room, you can keep shopping a seemingly endless selection of styles without having to leave. Each fitting room is equipped with a touchscreen letting customers request additional items to try on. Customer will also find additional items suggested by machine learning algorithms. Customers can also use the touchscreen to rate items for even better recommendations."

The Easton location will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Customers can pay by using a credit card already on file with their Amazon account by scanning their in-app QR code or traditional payments of cash and credit cards.