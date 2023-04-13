Amazon will start charging customers a $1 fee if they return items to a UPS store when a closer option is available.

HOUSTON — Amazon is trying to get customers to return fewer items to UPS stores by adding a return fee if there is another option closer to your delivery address.

The online retail giant will start charging customers a $1 fee if they return items to a UPS store.

Amazon has return kiosks available in Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh Groceries and at Kohl's. Amazon owns Whole Foods and Fresh. It also has a returns partnership with Kohl's.