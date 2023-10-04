Paralyzed possum from Pennsylvania to be featured in global pet calendar

Predators severely injured Olli as a baby, leaving him unable to walk. He now gets around with a wheelchair and will be featured in the 2024 Walkin’ Pets Calendar.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A paralyzed possum from Pennsylvania is setting out to capture hearts all over the world with his recent win in a global calendar contest.

Predators severely injured Olliver Paddington (Olli) as a baby, leaving him with major wounds and a spinal cord injury that rendered him unable to walk. He now gets around with a wheelchair and will be featured in the 2024 Walkin’ Pets Calendar.

The calendar features pets from around the world using their Walkin’ Wheels wheelchair. It helps to raise pet mobility awareness and celebrates the incredible strength and spirit of disabled animals.

“Regardless of how difficult his rehabilitation would be, we would face the challenges together," Olli's caretaker, Cheri, said via a press release. "This amazing little boy had come so far, but I knew he deserved much more! That's when I started researching animal wheelchair devices online and found a fellow rehabber, Tonya Poindexter of Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center (KY), who had Kewpie, the opossum. In honor of Kewpie, who passed away, Tonya graciously shared Kewpie's wheelchair with Olli!”

Olli's wheelchair allows him to move without dragging his hindquarters on the ground and even run.

The calendar contest garnered entries from disabled pets in 26 countries.

“Olli and I want to remind everyone who might find an injured wild animal not to try to care for it themselves, but to find a local wildlife center or licensed rehabilitator who can offer professional assistance,” Cheri added.

All proceeds from the 2024 Walkin’ Pets Calendar will be donated to the Handicapped Pets Foundation to help disabled and injured pets in need to get wheelchairs.