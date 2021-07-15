Indiana family reunited with dog who went missing 8 years ago

“It was surreal. When we walked in the door, he knew it was us.”

"Don't ever give up."

That's the word from a northern Indiana woman who says her family's dog is home again after eight years, according WPTA.

Cara Seiler and Kailey Kuntz's dog, Kemo, was just 2 years old when he went missing.

"We never really stopped looking, we always hoped, always looking at missing pet posts,” Seiler said.

Then came the call from the local animal control authority.

“You need to call Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, they have Kemo,” Seiler said. “I was like what? They have Kemo?”

It was a reunion eight years in the making.

“Kailey and I were crying the whole way from Auburn to Fort Wayne,” Seiler said. “It was surreal. When we walked in the door, he knew it was us.”

The family - and Kemo - owe it to technology. He was brought to the shelter as a stray and was scanned for a microchip.

“It is just so important to get your pets microchipped because it never falls off, it never leaves,” said the shelter's Holly Pasquenelli. “In my entire career, this is the longest reunion that we’ve been able to have.”

