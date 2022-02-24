91-year-old putting in 7-day work weeks at northern Indiana Arby's

Jack Burkett said he and his late wife used to eat three meals a day at the Arby's in Elkhart.

ELKHART, Ind. — While some restaurants are struggling to find enough workers, management at an Arby’s in Indiana is singing the praises of its senior employee.

Ninety-one-year-old Jack Burkett said he and his late wife used to eat three meals a day at the Arby's restaurant in Elkhart.

“Before my wife passed away we used to come in here three times a day for breakfast, lunch and supper,” he said.

About ten years ago, he started working at the restaurant he loves to stay active.

“He started out as our lobby attendant. He actually wanted to work for free,” said general manager Rosemary Gresso. “He hates to sit at home.”

“I said I need an extra job I think. And they said, 'When do you want to go to work?' And I said, 'Now, today.' So, she said no, not today but tomorrow,” Burkett said.

They hired him and had him working the next day. The restaurant has become his home away from home.

“He normally does work seven days a week,” Gresso said. “I don't even put him on my schedule anymore because he just shows up.”

Burkett said his secret to staying strong is taking apple cider vinegar every day, which his co-workers do as well.

"We have to drink that every day," Gresso said. "I'm just like okay. And he is like 'did you do it yet?' and I was like not without you."