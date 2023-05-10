Breast cancer survivor dedicates life to helping spread awareness, providing support to others struggling

Yvette Moyler was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and has now made it her mission to give back in any way she can.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No day is the same for Yvette Moyler. Her job takes her on the road, to connect with women about their health.

“I go out to different events and I promote breast and cervical cancer screening for our African American women,” said Moyler, the community outreach coordinator at Lifecare Alliance.

Moyler said women can face a lot of challenges in their healthcare journeys. She wants to make it easier for them by letting them know there’s a place they can get screened for breast cancer and a team that wants to help.

“A lot of women say 'I can’t afford it, I can't get an appointment',” said Moyler. “It’s unbelievable how many people do not know what they need to take care of and follow up on.”

Moyler is no stranger to breast cancer. She was diagnosed in 2020, and her journey like many others was difficult.

“It was a hard pill to swallow. Getting back and forth with my treatments was challenging. Going through the side effects that chemotherapy and radiation take you through,” said Moyler.

During her treatment and diagnosis, she was referred to Lifecare Alliance which provided her with financial support, meals and a support system.

“It took all of that worrying and burden off me so I could focus on taking care of myself,” said Moyler.

When Moyler was free of her cancer, she knew she wanted to volunteer with Lifecare Alliance. She wanted to give her time to an organization that helped save her life.

“It was so much love and help I said I have to help other people, I have to let them know what Lifecare can do. To give back and give that love I received,” said Moyler.

She started out volunteering in the wig room, helping women find the perfect hairstyle.

“It feels good that someone cares about you and how you feel and when you feel good on the inside it shows all the way out,” said Moyler.

Then, an extraordinary opportunity fell into her lap. An opportunity to work for Lifecare Alliance and be the community outreach coordinator. The job is a full circle moment for Yvette, who once needed help but now has become the help others need.