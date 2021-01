Joseph Tuttle was born at 1:18 a.m. and the hospital said both mom and dad are overjoyed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mount Carmel St. Ann's hospital rang in the new year with its first baby born in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Joseph Tuttle was born at 1:18 a.m.

Joseph weighed 9 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.

The hospital said both mom and dad, Jennifer and Joel Tuttle, are overjoyed.