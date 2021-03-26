x
Lowe's to offer free gardens-to-go kits every Thursday in April

The kits will be available while supplies last.
Credit: Ken Wolter/shutterstock.com

Spring has sprung, and Lowe's is hoping to help make it your best one ever.

The home improvement store is launching "SpringFest" for the month of April. Once a week, you can get a family-friendly free curbside Garden-to-Go project kit.

As we navigate the pandemic, a new survey from Lowe's and Morning Consult says 85% of the 2,000 people surveyed say their home is their sanctuary. And 70% of those surveyed also say they're not going to be traveling this spring. Lowe's says it hopes these Garden-to-Go project kits will help people transform their spaces.

Beginning April 1, customers can head to the Lowe's website to reserve a free Garden-to-Go kit. The first chance to pick up your kit is on April 8, then each Thursday after that through the month. They include:

  • April 8: Garden-to-Go kit sponsored by Miracle-Gro with exclusive recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.
  • April 15: Lowe's Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets.
  • April 22: 500,000 tree saplings given out in honor of Earth Day.
  • April 29: Lowe's Butterfly Quest which helps families create a butterfly garden. 

"Over the past year, our homes have transformed and supported us in more ways than we could have imagined. This spring, home can evolve, yet again, to be a creative outlet and the ultimate destination," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "Through SpringFest and our invitation to take a Hometrip, we're making the best of spring available so our customers can transport themselves without ever leaving the sanctuary of home."