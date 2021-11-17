Stay safe, informed while traveling this holiday season

10TV's Karina Nova spoke with AAA Spokesperson Kimberly Schwind on how to navigate around any travel issues this season, whether you are driving or flying.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We're one week from the start of holiday travel.

This year, holidays at the airport will look somewhat normal once again. So this means it's time to get ready for long lines, delays and cancellations.

10TV's Karina Nova spoke with AAA Spokesperson Kimberly Schwind on how to navigate around any travel issues this season.

Schwind says airports will be busy as AAA predicts an 81% increase in air travel compared to 2020.

AAA Flying tips:

Look for early morning flights, as they are the least likely to be delayed or canceled.

Consider flight travel insurance, but read the fine print to understand what it covers.

Pack necessities such as medications, snacks and a change of clothes in your carry-on bag.

Arrive at the airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

Check your flight's status before heading to the airport.

Getting on an airplane isn't the only option for travel this year. In fact, AAA says 89% of Ohioans are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destination.

Schwind says before drivers hit the road this year, it is important to plan ahead.