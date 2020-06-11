10 Days of Giving - Salvation Army Toy Drive

Every child deserves a toy at Christmas.

Due to the pandemic, we are unable to hold our Big 10TV Toy Drive this holiday season. However, it will happen virtually, and we want to make it as successful as possible... because every child deserves a toy at Christmas.

That's why WBNS-10TV is teaming up with the Salvation Army of Central Ohio, Safe Harbor Retirement Group and Danbury Senior Living for a virtual toy drive on Dec. 4.

Ahead of that, 10TV will feature the "10 Days of Giving." Each day from Nov. 25 through Dec. 3, 10TV will feature a story related to the Salvation Army.

For the toy drive, you can participate in the following three ways:

Text 10TVToys to 91999

to Donate online

Ship toys from the toy wish list to the Salvation Army at 966 East Main Street, Columbus, OH 43205