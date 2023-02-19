What's closed on Presidents Day in Columbus?

In recognition of the holiday on Feb. 20, several businesses and buildings around Columbus will be closed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Feb. 20 marks Presidents Day, a federal holiday commemorating the United States’ commanders in chief throughout the years.

In recognition of the holiday, several businesses and buildings around Columbus will be closed.

Holiday closures include:

Federal, state and local government offices

Most banks

Post offices, meaning no regular mail will be delivered

The Columbus Metropolitan Library’s 23 branches

Columbus City Schools

For those wanting to learn more about the holiday, the Ohio History Center is offering presidential-themed programs and activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. which will be included in general museum admission.

Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?

Former U.S. Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln have mid-February birthdays and the federal holiday formerly fell on Washington’s Feb. 22 birthday. It was first celebrated in the 19th century.