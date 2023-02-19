What's closed on Presidents Day in Columbus?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Feb. 20 marks Presidents Day, a federal holiday commemorating the United States’ commanders in chief throughout the years.
In recognition of the holiday, several businesses and buildings around Columbus will be closed.
Holiday closures include:
- Federal, state and local government offices
- Most banks
- Post offices, meaning no regular mail will be delivered
- The Columbus Metropolitan Library’s 23 branches
- Columbus City Schools
For those wanting to learn more about the holiday, the Ohio History Center is offering presidential-themed programs and activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. which will be included in general museum admission.
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
Former U.S. Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln have mid-February birthdays and the federal holiday formerly fell on Washington’s Feb. 22 birthday. It was first celebrated in the 19th century.
In 1971, Congress fixed the Feb. 22 holiday to make it fall on the third Monday of February each year, creating a long weekend, according to the U.S. Embassy.