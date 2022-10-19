Meijer offering accessible, adaptive Halloween costumes for kids

The costumes are designed with features like magnets, Velcro and pull tabs instead of zippers and snaps. They also have inner linings, secret pockets and hook-and-loop openings for kids with arm and leg braces.

"We aim for our stores to be a welcoming and supportive environment where every customer sees themselves reflected in our team and their needs are met in our products," said Ryan Yarnell, Seasonal Décor Buyer for Meijer. "So, when our customers explained how the addition of adaptive costumes would help families get more joy out of Halloween, we listened. It was a natural next step for us."