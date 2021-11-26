Holiday survival guide for difficult conversations about health, safety

Studies show many Americans will venture out in the pandemic this year to celebrate, but not before asking guests to prove their health status.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The most wonderful time of the year can go sideways if you don’t plan and strategize before you open your home to family and friends.

Experts point to those difficult conversations as stressful and necessary. OhioHealth Psychiatrist Dr. Megan Schabbing said to minimize the mayhem, families should meet to strategize.

“I recommend sitting down with your core family,” she said. “You decide what you want what you’re not comfortable with and what you're comfortable with."

It is important, Schabbing said, to convey your family’s plan and preferences to invited guests before they arrive. She said you should be firm and keep the message short and simple.

Stress levels might also be on the rise with consumer news of supply chain shortages, increasing food prices and decreasing supplies on store shelves.

Professor Maryanna Klatt from The Ohio State University whose research focuses on mindfulness and reducing stress said a backup plan can go a long way toward easing tensions.

“The pandemic and the collateral damage have been the very best teacher, ever,” Klatt said. “It gives us a strategy and it gives us an approach to dealing with the issues we just can't get on top of it and a way to respond.”