Holiday cheer from Wildlights carries over to cancer patients at OhioHealth hospitals

Visitors to the Columbus Zoo have been creating cards for cancer patients. The first batch of cards was delivered Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cancer patients across all OhioHealth hospitals are getting holiday cards, from you!

If you visited Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo, you may have noticed an opportunity to create a card for a cancer patient.

On Tuesday, the first batch of cards was delivered to patients like Kelsey Durst. Durst is battling stage four breast cancer. She was diagnosed in October of 2020. She said the timing of these cards is significant because she undergoes surgery Wednesday.

"I could just lay in bed all day and you get this card from someone who doesn't even know you,” she said. “They are just so uplifting and they make your whole day. It makes you want to get up out of bed and do something."