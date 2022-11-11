Grab a holiday photo with Santa at these central Ohio locations

Hoping to catch a photo with Santa before he heads back to the North Pole? Here's your opportunity! 10TV has the list of area stores and cities that will host Santa.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — He's making his list, he's checking it twice and in his off hours? He's stopping by some central Ohio locations to say hello.

Visit one of these locations to get your child's picture taken with Santa Claus this holiday season. Along the way, they may meet Mrs. Claus and some helper elves.

Find Santa at the following locations:

Shopping centers

Easton Town Center

Near Easton Town Square | Nov. 19 - Dec. 24

Scheduled visits with Santa at the Easton Town Center are available, you can reserve a time here.

Polaris Fashion Place

Santaville, near JCPenny in Center Court | Nov. 11 - Dec. 24

Book your photos here. Sensory-friendly hours are available.

Tanger Outlets

Center Courtyard | Nov. 18

Santa will be arriving at 6:15 p.m. for Tanger Outlet's "Deck the Halls" event and sixth annual tree lighting.

The Mall at Tuttle Crossing

Lower Level Macy’s Court | Nov. 17 - Dec. 24

The Tuttle Mall will offer photos with Santa on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. *A photo purchase is required at this location.

Other stores and attractions

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's

Nov. 6 - Dec. 24

Reservations for free photos are recommended and can be made here.

Oakland Nurseries

1156 Oakland Park Ave, Columbus | Nov. 26 - Jan. 1

Santa will be stopping by the garden center on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Wildlights

Polar Frontier, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium | Nov. 18 - Jan. 2

If you're headed to the zoo this winter season, you'll see millions of lights, several parades, animals (including reindeer) and Santa. The Wildlights begin at 5 p.m. until close. In addition to Wildlights, the zoo will also offer a sensory-friendly Santa experience with decreased visual simulation and reduced noise. Reservations are required.



Cities hosting Santa

Delaware

Main Street Delaware Welcome Center | Starting Dec. 9

Walk-in visits with Santa take place on Fridays, Dec. 9 and 16 from 5 to 6 p.m. or Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 12 to 1 p.m.

Dublin

Historic Dublin | Dec. 17

During Dublin's "Holly Days" in Historic Dublin, stop by and visit Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Grandview Heights

Grandview Avenue | Dec. 6

Visits with Santa will happen from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during Grandview Height's annual tree lighting ceremony called "Holiday in the Heights."

Marysville

Partners Park | Dec. 1 - Dec. 24

Visits are available almost every Thursday and Saturday until Christmas Day.

New Albany

Market Square | Nov. 20

From 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Santa will be available for photos before the tree lighting.

Upper Arlington

Tremont Center Courtyard | Dec. 13

Stop by the courtyard at the Tremont Center from 6 to 8 p.m. to enjoy caroling, free cookies, free horse-drawn carriage rides, free hot cocoa and pictures with Santa.

Westerville

Uptown Westerville | Dec. 10

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making a stop at several Uptown stores from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find them and snap a photo with your child!