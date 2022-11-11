Grab a holiday photo with Santa at these central Ohio locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — He's making his list, he's checking it twice and in his off hours? He's stopping by some central Ohio locations to say hello.
Visit one of these locations to get your child's picture taken with Santa Claus this holiday season. Along the way, they may meet Mrs. Claus and some helper elves.
Find Santa at the following locations:
*More events will be added as they are announced.
Shopping centers
Easton Town Center
Near Easton Town Square | Nov. 19 - Dec. 24
Scheduled visits with Santa at the Easton Town Center are available, you can reserve a time here.
Polaris Fashion Place
Santaville, near JCPenny in Center Court | Nov. 11 - Dec. 24
Book your photos here. Sensory-friendly hours are available.
Tanger Outlets
Center Courtyard | Nov. 18
Santa will be arriving at 6:15 p.m. for Tanger Outlet's "Deck the Halls" event and sixth annual tree lighting.
The Mall at Tuttle Crossing
Lower Level Macy’s Court | Nov. 17 - Dec. 24
The Tuttle Mall will offer photos with Santa on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. *A photo purchase is required at this location.
Other stores and attractions
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's
Nov. 6 - Dec. 24
Reservations for free photos are recommended and can be made here.
Oakland Nurseries
1156 Oakland Park Ave, Columbus | Nov. 26 - Jan. 1
Santa will be stopping by the garden center on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3:30 p.m.
Wildlights
Polar Frontier, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium | Nov. 18 - Jan. 2
If you're headed to the zoo this winter season, you'll see millions of lights, several parades, animals (including reindeer) and Santa. The Wildlights begin at 5 p.m. until close. In addition to Wildlights, the zoo will also offer a sensory-friendly Santa experience with decreased visual simulation and reduced noise. Reservations are required.
Cities hosting Santa
Delaware
Main Street Delaware Welcome Center | Starting Dec. 9
Walk-in visits with Santa take place on Fridays, Dec. 9 and 16 from 5 to 6 p.m. or Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 12 to 1 p.m.
Dublin
Historic Dublin | Dec. 17
During Dublin's "Holly Days" in Historic Dublin, stop by and visit Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Grandview Heights
Grandview Avenue | Dec. 6
Visits with Santa will happen from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during Grandview Height's annual tree lighting ceremony called "Holiday in the Heights."
Marysville
Partners Park | Dec. 1 - Dec. 24
Visits are available almost every Thursday and Saturday until Christmas Day.
New Albany
Market Square | Nov. 20
From 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Santa will be available for photos before the tree lighting.
Upper Arlington
Tremont Center Courtyard | Dec. 13
Stop by the courtyard at the Tremont Center from 6 to 8 p.m. to enjoy caroling, free cookies, free horse-drawn carriage rides, free hot cocoa and pictures with Santa.
Westerville
Uptown Westerville | Dec. 10
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making a stop at several Uptown stores from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find them and snap a photo with your child!
Worthington
Downtown Worthington | Nov. 27
Old Worthington will be hosting its annual Holiday Open House from noon until 5 p.m. Bring the family to enjoy the holiday season celebration which includes horse-drawn carriage rides, live music and a photo opportunity with Santa.