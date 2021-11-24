Poll: Nearly two-thirds of vaccinated Americans plan to ban unvaccinated relatives from Thanksgiving dinner

According to Onepoll, the deciding factor for a dinner invite may be vaccination status.

One of the most important things family members may need to bring to Thanksgiving this year is their COVID-19 vaccination card.

One poll found in a survey of 2,000 US residents that nearly two-thirds of vaccinated Americans have banned unvaccinated family members from their holiday gatherings.

The poll also found:

Nearly seven in 10 respondents (67%) said they feel they cannot go home for the holidays without getting vaccinated first

Of the 65% who are fully vaccinated, six in 10 (58%) have reportedly cut off family members who refuse to get vaccinated, while 63% don’t feel comfortable inviting unvaccinated relatives to their parties.

Seventy-two percent of vaccinated respondents don’t think they could ever get some of these family members to understand the importance of the vaccine.

Fourteen percent of the survey respondents claimed they don’t plan to ever get the shot.

When approaching a relative about the issue, Millersville University psychologist Dr. Rachel MacIntyre suggests everyone determines their own safety guidelines and then have a one-on-one conversation.

She suggested approaching family members or friends by telling them how much you would like to spend time with them, but that you are concerned about safety. In general, if pressed about politics, she suggested acknowledging that there is a difference of opinion and request to talk about something else.

How do you talk to your family about vaccinations this holiday? Listen to Dr. Rachel MacIntyre, associate professor of Clinical Psychology at Millersville University:

"Reminders for everyone that emotions, while it can be intense and difficult, they are temporary. So know emotions will pass as this holiday season will pass," she said as she also advised everyone to find something they enjoy to do this Thanksgiving.

The CDC lists these recommendations for families during the holiday celebrations:

Wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth if you are in public indoor settings if you are not fully vaccinated. Even those who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission. Outdoors is safer than indoors. Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces. If you are sick or have symptoms, don’t host or attend a gathering. Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19.



For travelers:

If you will be traveling in a group or family with unvaccinated people, choose safer travel options.

Everyone, even people who are fully vaccinated, is required to wear a mask on public transportation and follow international travel recommendations.

Special considerations: