Columbus Police, charities provide Thanksgiving Blessing Bags to those in need

Sahara-Columbus will donate 50 Thanksgiving meal bags with 14 meals per bag, 30 blessing bags for people experiencing homelessness and 200 treat bags for kids.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police will be delivering a Thanksgiving meal and holiday cheer to area families, with the help of volunteers.

Starfish Assignment and volunteers from Sahara-Columbus collected Thanksgiving groceries that will be delivered by officers. The bags were decorated by children of Sahara volunteers.

Sahara-Columbus’ mission is to support families during the pandemic by fighting food insecurity and spreading kindness in the community.

“We are happy and blessed to do our part,” said Sahara-Columbus Founder Teja Kancharlapalli. “But Columbus Police go where we can’t. They see people in need every day. That makes this the perfect partnership for us. It’s just beautiful how this community comes together.”

