Browns' Jarvis Landry to provide Thanksgiving meals to more than 300 NE Ohio families in need

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Browns superstar Jarvis Landry has announced he will be hosting the inaugural Jarvis Landry Thanksgiving Food Drive on Tuesday, November 17.
The event is a combined effort with the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation (JLBWF) and the Cleveland food bank.
The food drive will be a drive-thru style event due to COVID-19, and Landy-- along with the help of volunteers-- will distribute over 300 Thanksgiving meals to local Northeast Ohio families in need.
The food drive will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Abundance Food pantry at Forest Hills Church in Cleveland Heights.
"JLBWF is a nonprofit dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children and families who are facing socioeconomic disparities and/or chronic health conditions," a press release from the JLBWF reads.
Landry created the foundation earlier this year in hopes to spread positivity and empower the next generation through programs and events in Northeast Ohio and around the United States.
In a letter announcing the foundation's creation earlier this year, Landry said that he has seen how COVID-19 has affected communities across the country, and felt as if it was his duty to help out in any way he could.
"I know that 2020 has been heavy so far. I'm trying to bare the weight of it all, too. Figuring out how to process the complexities of a global pandemic, racism, racial injustice, and an economic crisis all at once is tough," Landry wrote in a release shared to his personal Twitter account. "I've spent a lot of time self-reflecting on these past few months. How do we fix this? How do we fight for a better future? Reevaluating my role in the communities that made me and continue to shape me. No longer where can I help-- but how can I lead?"