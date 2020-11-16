Browns' Jarvis Landry to provide Thanksgiving meals to more than 300 NE Ohio families in need

Cleveland Browns superstar Jarvis Landry has announced he will be hosting the inaugural Jarvis Landry Thanksgiving Food Drive on Tuesday, November 17.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Browns superstar Jarvis Landry has announced he will be hosting the inaugural Jarvis Landry Thanksgiving Food Drive on Tuesday, November 17.

The event is a combined effort with the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation (JLBWF) and the Cleveland food bank.

The food drive will be a drive-thru style event due to COVID-19, and Landy-- along with the help of volunteers-- will distribute over 300 Thanksgiving meals to local Northeast Ohio families in need.

The food drive will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Abundance Food pantry at Forest Hills Church in Cleveland Heights.

"JLBWF is a nonprofit dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children and families who are facing socioeconomic disparities and/or chronic health conditions," a press release from the JLBWF reads.

Landry created the foundation earlier this year in hopes to spread positivity and empower the next generation through programs and events in Northeast Ohio and around the United States.

Excited to announce the birth of my Foundation! My Team and I look Foward to continuing our efforts in our communities and all around the world!! #BuildingWinners pic.twitter.com/udejB2fUfA — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) July 1, 2020

In a letter announcing the foundation's creation earlier this year, Landry said that he has seen how COVID-19 has affected communities across the country, and felt as if it was his duty to help out in any way he could.