Central Ohio students, staff give back to community for holiday season

Community members wanted to make sure students and families in central Ohio have an enjoyable holiday season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the spirit of the holiday season, students, staff and community members across central Ohio are giving back to their communities.

At Columbus City Schools, staff and community members donated socks, gloves, hats and mittens to create a giving tree for Cedarwood Elementary students.

Some CCS students also received another special surprise. An anonymous donor adopted fourth-graders at Ohio Avenue Elementary School and delivered presents for the students.

Michelle Ebbesen, an elementary school teacher with Whitehall City Schools, organized an event to donate board games to families to enjoy the holiday season.

Come on out! Game giveaway at Etna Rd Elementary until we are all out. One game per car and games for all ages!!! Big thanks to Etna Road teacher, Michelle Ebbesen for orchestrating this event! Posted by Whitehall City Schools on Saturday, December 18, 2021

This year, Harding High School students in Marion City Schools adopted a family and bought presents to ensure family members could have a memorable holiday.

🎁 Students from Harding High School’s Teen Institute adopted a family in the community this year. Mr. Godfrey dropped... Posted by Marion City Schools on Saturday, December 18, 2021

Harmon Elementary School students in the South-Western City Schools district collected and delivered nearly 9,000 food items to the Hoge Memorial Food Pantry.