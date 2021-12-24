Central Ohio stores experiencing liquor shortages amid holiday season

The U.S. is facing a bottle shortage, shipping backups, labor woes, and a trucker shortage, which is leading to demand that’s just not being met.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A part of many celebrations this holiday season is maybe a drink or two! However, some types of alcohol have been hard to come by this year.

At Chateau Wine and Spirits in Dublin, employees say this is the most hectic time of year.

“I would say easily double [the business],” said Manager Zac Cochran. “This week, next week, before New Year's, absolutely are the busiest part of the year.

The U.S. Is facing a glass bottle shortage, shipping backups, labor woes and a trucker shortage, leading to demand that's just not being met.

According to IRI, a company that focuses on consumer research, research shows across the US, at least 11% of alcohol demand hasn't been met since mid-November.

“Anything you have to import into the country, it's just a chain supply issue,” said Cochran. “Hennessey's been the big one; it's been out for about three months now.”

With a week to go until New Year’s Eve, Cochran says he expects champagne will be hard to come by.