LIST: Central Ohio holiday lights, tree lighting ceremonies

10TV has your list of light shows and tree lighting ceremonies in the central Ohio area. Stop by one of these locations with your family to see a bright show!

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Looking to get in the holiday spirit? There's nothing like classic holiday lights and music to make the frigid, snowy weather feel magical.

Stop by one of these central Ohio locations with your friends and family this year

to see a bright show.

Holiday Lights

Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights | 3311 South Old State Rd., Delaware

Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023

If you're in the area near Alum Creek State Park campgrounds, stop by to see a dazzling show. On Dec. 26 through 30, active duty and spouses get free admission and veterans get in for $10 with a valid ID.

Columbus Commons Holiday Lights | 160 S High St., Columbus

Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023

Take a walk through downtown Columbus' park under 400,000 lights. The park is illuminated every day from dusk through 11 p.m.

Conservatory Aglow | 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

Nov. 19 through Jan. 8, 2023

Franklin Park Conservatory lights up its gardens with thousands of lights each year for a show that lasts over a month. Visitors can see a musical light show, walk through the rainbow tunnel and see the poinsettia tree.

Dazzling Christmas Lights | 649 Old Coach Rd., Westerville

Begins after Thanksgiving, and runs through December

Thousands of people flock to Westerville to see this light show every year.

One house puts on this show which features thousands of lights.

Easton Town Center | 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus

Lights kickoff on Nov. 18 from 6-9 p.m.

Over two million lights will simultaneously brighten up Easton at 7 p.m. at their kickoff event to the holiday season. Easton Town Center will host live music and costumed characters.

Fields Family Christmas Lights | 288 Fox Glen Dr. East, Pickerington

Begins after Thanksgiving, and runs nightly until New Year's Day.

Listen to some holiday classics that are synced in tune with lights at this neighborhood home in Pickerington. If you have any old toys to donate, this stop serves as a drop-off location for the Violet Township Fire Department Toy Drive as well.

Flying Horse Farms “Light Up Camp” | 5260 OH-95, Mt Gilead

Begins the day after Thanksgiving, and runs through December 24, 2022



"Light Up Camp" is returning this year and will take visitors through a free drive-thru light display with donations being accepted for the camp.

Historic Crew Stadium - The Magic of Lights | 717 East 17th Avenue

Begins Nov. 23 and will last through Jan. 1, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Magic of Lights' website says the event will show holiday scenes and characters of the season using digital animations and over 2 million lights. Visitors can stay in the comfort of their vehicles as they drive through the sparkling path.

Lights of Glenross | Ballater Drive, Eagle Walk Road, Sycamore Lane, or Braumiller Crossing Drive, Delaware

Runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday



More than 300 homes in Delaware participate in this light show with choreographed holiday music each year.

Lucy Depp Park Light Show | 9360 Frabell Dr., Powell

Runs from Black Friday to the first week of January



Drive through seven and a half acres, decked out in more than 60,000 holiday lights for this free show.

Scioto Mile | 233 S Civic Center Dr., Columbus

Runs Nov. 23 through Jan.2.

Walk the Scioto Mile and enjoy a dazzling holiday light display lining the downtown riverfront. Lights are visible from dusk until dawn each day!

Wildlights | 4850 W Powell Rd, Powell

Begins Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 1, 2023



This event will feature millions of lights, train rides, Santa Claus, camel rides and many more attractions. This marks the 34th year the zoo has transformed the park into a twinkling display.

Wonderlights Christmas | 14028 Fairgrounds Rd., Hartford

Runs Nov. 11 through Jan. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Over one million LED lights will play to classic synchronized holiday music in this drive-thru display.

City Lighting Ceremonies

Stop by Delaware's annual tree lighting ceremony with your family this holiday season! The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2

This year's Dublin lighting ceremony will take place from 5 - 7 p.m. at Riverside Crossing Park near Bridge Park.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Easton will host their annual Grand Illumination event with live music and costumed characters. Over 2 million bulbs will light up Easton Town Center.

"Holiday in the Heights" annual tree lighting ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Grandview Avenue and run through 8 p.m. This year there will be an iceless skating rink, live reindeer, Santa Claus and a snowball fight arena.

Marysville will be lighting up its historic uptown area with lights for this year's annual Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting. Stop by with your family to see Santa Claus from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Albany's holiday tree lighting celebration will kick off the holiday season, running from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Market Square, in front of the New Albany Library. The festivities start with the arrival of Santa at 2:00 p.m.

The annual event at the Ohio Statehouse takes place from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. The tree lighting will be accompanied by a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, the Columbus Children's Choir, other performances and complimentary cookies.

Pickerington's tree lighting ceremony will have loads of fun activities for families to enjoy while waiting for the sun to go down. There will be ice carving demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, crafts, cookie decorations and an opportunity to visit with Santa! The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the lighting happening at 6 p.m.

"Holidays in Powell" will take place at Village Green Park. The event will feature photos with Santa (pre-register here) beginning at 12 p.m. with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. This event will also offer guests an opportunity to take a horse-drawn carriage ride through downtown Powell.

The tree lighting ceremony takes place at 7:30 p.m., complete with carriage rides, a Santa visit, ice sculpting, caroling and more.

Westerville's annual tree lighting ceremony will commence at 6 p.m. in the city hall courtyard. Attendees can stop by the uptown shops that will be decorated and warm and enjoy a production of "Uptown Scrooge" by Good Medicine Productions and Uptown Westerville Inc.

Worthington will be lighting up Village Green during their annual tree lighting ceremony. The event begins at 5:30 p.m.