Central Ohio Christmas tree farms busier due to pandemic

Two Columbus area farms kicked off their sales around Thanksgiving, but the Christmas trees are selling fast.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With people searching for that perfect Christmas tree, local Christmas tree farms may be busier than ever this year due to the pandemic.

Local farms in Columbus kicked off their sales around Thanksgiving, but many find their trees depleting already.

More people this year have been in search of a real tree due to the increased time spent at home.

Tim Gibson, owner of Timbuk Farms, has received a lot of new customers in search of a real Christmas tree this year.

With Gibson's farm being the largest in Ohio, people can be socially distanced while searching for their tree.

You can find more information about Tikbuk Farms here.

If you don't feel comfortable going out to one of the farms, Taylor Farms in Columbus is delivering them contact free.

Bruce Taylor, owner of Taylor Farms, started his delivery service awhile back when he recognized how hectic the holidays always are.

His service has become even more valuable to families and their safety, as our holiday season has become more stressful because of the pandemic.

Taylor will send text pictures of his trees to customers to help them make a decision and will deliver them contact free.