x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holidays

LIST: 2021 trick-or-treat events throughout central Ohio

Trick-or-treat is getting closer. We've compiled a list of dates and times across central Ohio.
Credit: Rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com
Little children trick or treating

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Halloween is just around the corner and that means it's almost time for children to dress up in their spookiest costumes and go around the neighborhood trick-or-treating.

Below is a list of dates and times for trick-or-treating across central Ohio.

The following list of events is accurate as of October 1, 2020. Please contact us if there are additions or corrections. 

Ashville 
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Bellefontaine
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m.

Bexley
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Blendon Township
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Canal Winchester
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Chillicothe
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.pm.

Columbus
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Delaware
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Dublin
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Gahanna
The Great Gahanna Goblin Trail, includes socially distanced car trick-or-treating: Oct. 21-22, 6-9:30 p.m.

Galena
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Genoa Township
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights
Sunday, Oct. 31from 6-8 p.m.

Granville
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Groveport
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Grove City
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Heath
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Hebron
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Hilliard
Trunk or Treat: Sunday, Oct. 31 – 5-7 p.m. YMCA of Central Ohio on 4515 Cosgray Road in Hilliard

Johnstown
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m (599 S. Main Street)

Kirkersville
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Lancaster
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Madison Township
Is in the process of a survey to see which day residents would prefer trick-or-treating to take place.

Mansfield
CARnival Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 23 from 4-6 p.m.

Marion
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Marysville
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mechanicsburg
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Minerva Park
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Mount Vernon
Saturday, Oct. 30 fromfrom 5:30-7 p.m.

New Albany
Thursday, Oct. 28: 6-8 p.m.

Newark
Trick-or-treat on Main St: Sunday, Oct. 24 from 4-5 p.m.

Obetz
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Orange Township
Thursday, Oct. 28, no time decided yet

Pataskala
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Pickerington
Pickerington Public Library: Trick or treat at the Library -- Oct. 28, 1 p.m. Community trick-or-treat from 6-8 p.m.

Powell
Sunday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.

Prairie Township
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Reynoldsburg
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Sunbury
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Thornville
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Upper Arlington
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Westerville
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Whitehall
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Worthington
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles