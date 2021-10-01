LIST: 2021 trick-or-treat events throughout central Ohio

Trick-or-treat is getting closer. We've compiled a list of dates and times across central Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Halloween is just around the corner and that means it's almost time for children to dress up in their spookiest costumes and go around the neighborhood trick-or-treating.

Below is a list of dates and times for trick-or-treating across central Ohio.

The following list of events is accurate as of October 1, 2020. Please contact us if there are additions or corrections.

Ashville

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Bellefontaine

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m.

Bexley

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Blendon Township

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Canal Winchester

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Chillicothe

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.pm.

Columbus

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.



Delaware

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Dublin

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Gahanna

The Great Gahanna Goblin Trail, includes socially distanced car trick-or-treating: Oct. 21-22, 6-9:30 p.m.

Galena

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Genoa Township

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights

Sunday, Oct. 31from 6-8 p.m.

Granville

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Groveport

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Grove City

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Heath

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Hebron

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Hilliard

Trunk or Treat: Sunday, Oct. 31 – 5-7 p.m. YMCA of Central Ohio on 4515 Cosgray Road in Hilliard

Johnstown

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m (599 S. Main Street)

Kirkersville

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Lancaster

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Madison Township

Is in the process of a survey to see which day residents would prefer trick-or-treating to take place.

Mansfield

CARnival Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 23 from 4-6 p.m.

Marion

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Marysville

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mechanicsburg

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Minerva Park

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Mount Vernon

Saturday, Oct. 30 fromfrom 5:30-7 p.m.

Newark

Trick-or-treat on Main St: Sunday, Oct. 24 from 4-5 p.m.

Obetz

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Orange Township

Thursday, Oct. 28, no time decided yet

Pataskala

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Pickerington

Pickerington Public Library: Trick or treat at the Library -- Oct. 28, 1 p.m. Community trick-or-treat from 6-8 p.m.

Powell

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.

Prairie Township

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.



Reynoldsburg

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Sunbury

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Thornville

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Upper Arlington

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Westerville

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Whitehall

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.