LIST: 2021 trick-or-treat events throughout central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Halloween is just around the corner and that means it's almost time for children to dress up in their spookiest costumes and go around the neighborhood trick-or-treating.
Below is a list of dates and times for trick-or-treating across central Ohio.
The following list of events is accurate as of October 1, 2020. Please contact us if there are additions or corrections.
Ashville
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4-5:30 p.m.
Bellefontaine
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m.
Bexley
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Blendon Township
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Canal Winchester
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Chillicothe
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.pm.
Dublin
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Gahanna
The Great Gahanna Goblin Trail, includes socially distanced car trick-or-treating: Oct. 21-22, 6-9:30 p.m.
Galena
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Genoa Township
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights
Sunday, Oct. 31from 6-8 p.m.
Granville
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.
Groveport
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.
Grove City
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Heath
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Hebron
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Hilliard
Trunk or Treat: Sunday, Oct. 31 – 5-7 p.m. YMCA of Central Ohio on 4515 Cosgray Road in Hilliard
Johnstown
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m (599 S. Main Street)
Kirkersville
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Lancaster
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Madison Township
Is in the process of a survey to see which day residents would prefer trick-or-treating to take place.
Mansfield
CARnival Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 23 from 4-6 p.m.
Marion
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Marysville
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Mechanicsburg
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Minerva Park
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Mount Vernon
Saturday, Oct. 30 fromfrom 5:30-7 p.m.
New Albany
Thursday, Oct. 28: 6-8 p.m.
Newark
Trick-or-treat on Main St: Sunday, Oct. 24 from 4-5 p.m.
Obetz
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Orange Township
Thursday, Oct. 28, no time decided yet
Pataskala
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Pickerington
Pickerington Public Library: Trick or treat at the Library -- Oct. 28, 1 p.m. Community trick-or-treat from 6-8 p.m.
Powell
Sunday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.
Prairie Township
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Reynoldsburg
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Sunbury
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Thornville
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Upper Arlington
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Westerville
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Whitehall
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Worthington
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.