Florida woman gives generous gift towards Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office K-9s

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office received a gift of more than $32,000 from the estate of a Daytona Beach woman who spent her whole life loving dogs, especially German Shepards, the sheriff's office wrote on their Facebook.

Pamela Mobbs, who wanted to support local K-9s, died in Oct. 2020 at the age of 90. She reportedly made it clear that "her gift was to be used equally to buy bullet-proof vests for the sheriff's office K-9s and purchase and train additional dogs."

Her love for dogs started at a very young age with her grandfather's fierce guard dog, her daughter, Jane Mobbs, said.

"My mother wandered out into her backyard and although her grandfather feared the worst, the dog was super gentle with her and protected her always," Jane Mobbs said. "She had many shepherds in her life."

Pamela Mobbs reportedly fell in love with law enforcement K-9s after her daughter took her to a K-9 demonstration at the Boardwalk near the Bandshell in Daytona Beach.

"She thoroughly enjoyed the K-9s and watching the officers handle them," Jane Mobbs said. "My mother wholeheartedly believed all the K-9s should be fitted with bulletproof vests as they often of into uncertain areas first to help apprehend suspects."

Her daughter says Pamela Mobbs would be "so happy to know that she is making a difference in a dog's well-being."

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office reportedly has a force of 18 dogs, which are all trained for different jobs. Some of them are trained to detect narcotics, taught to locate bombs and some are sent into "dangerous situations to find the bad guys."

The sheriff's office received two checks adding up to the total amount of $32,856, the social media post explains.

"This is an incredible gift to our agency and it represents this woman's amazing love for dogs," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a statement.