Mary Schulz, a teacher in the West Fork Community School District, is cheering up her students as they return to the classroom.

ROCKWELL, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything from business to work and even school.

But one Iowa teacher is making the best of the situation with custom handshake greetings for her students.

Mary Schulz teaches third grade at Rockwell Elementary, part of the West Fork Community School District.

The district shared a video of Mrs. Schulz going one-by-one and saying good morning to her class with everything from elbow bumps to socially-distanced snaps and salutes.

Oh, and even the Chicken Dance.

"This year is a bit different with how we can greet each other in the morning so Mrs. Schulz's class came up with their own personal greetings! Enjoy!," the district wrote on Facebook.

According to the West Fork CSD website, Mrs. Schulz has been with the district since 1991.

Schulz responded to the positive feedback in a Facebook post:

"Trying to read through all the wonderful messages left on my handshake video post and it is hard to get through with tears in my eyes! Crazy how something so simple can bring a little joy to so many. Thank you all for making this teacher feel so appreciated and loved. I truly love what I do and love each and everyone of my students at West Fork."

