'Nothing would stop me': Georgia couple gets married at burn unit after groom gets chemical burns right before his wedding

Preston Cobb received chemical burns to nearly one-third of his body right before his wedding.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — An untraditional "I do" and their everlasting love kept a relationship alive for a Georgia couple who had to get married in an Augusta burn unit.

"There's nothing that would stop me from marrying him. Nothing. I knew that this day would come. I didn't think it would be like this," said Tanesha Cobb.

With a love stronger than ever, nothing would stop the young couple from getting married.

"I was like, man, she's not going to want to marry like I'm not the same person that asked her to marry me," said Preston.

The two had wedding bells ringing at the Doctors Hospital of Augusta.

Tanesha and Preston are both holding strong to their vows sticking together in sickness and health.