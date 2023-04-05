Man saves baby in runaway stroller headed for busy street

Ron Nessman, a good Samaritan, was waiting outside of a car wash when he saw gusty winds push the stroller toward the busy roadway.

HESPERIA, Calif. — A good Samaritan jumped into action to save a baby in a runaway stroller heading toward a busy street in a Southern California town Monday afternoon.

The gusty desert winds rolled a stroller with the baby inside toward Bear Valley Road in the town of Hesperia. The incident was caught on a surveillance camera from a car wash.

The baby’s great-aunt struggled to get back on her feet after she fell to the ground.

“She sees the child going into the street,” Ron Nessman said. “And that's all she sees, she can't do nothing."

Nessman was waiting outside the car wash when he saw the woman fall hard while trying to catch the stroller.

“Didn’t even have time to think about it, you just react," Nessman said.

In the video, Nessman can be seen grabbing the stroller just before in entered traffic.

“And I said, I got it! You know what I mean. I seen her and I felt so bad for the lady you know,” he said. “I couldn't imagine. I got nephews and nieces and I couldn't imagine something like that."

Nessman said he knows what that kind of distress feels like.

“My girlfriend passed away in 2018. It was sudden, and I didn't want to do anything,” he said.

The former truck driver said he ended up homeless after that heartbreak and had only recently moved to the area to reconnect with his family.

In fact, he had just finished a job interview when he stepped into the role of hero.

“I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I did nothing,” he said. “I'm just glad I realized it and was on it."