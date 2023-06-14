Texas Fire Department and their Dalmatian bring joy to girl fighting rare brain cancer

Three-year-old Danya instantly fell in love with Lady the Dalmatian. As soon as she saw the dog, her face just lit up.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND, Texas — The Richmond Fire Department is helping lift the spirits of a 2-year-old girl fighting a rare form of brain cancer.

Danya Salem was diagnosed with a high-grade neuroepithelial tumor with BCOR-ITB in January. There have only been 24 reported cases of the cancer. She underwent brain surgery just two days after receiving the diagnosis.

Her mom, Yasmin Dudin, wanted to find a way to lift her daughter's spirits. Knowing how much her daughter loves Dalmatians, she reached out to the Richmond Fire Department, which just so happens to have one.

"Come be here in an hour and we'll have it all figured out," is what Yasmin said the fire department told her.

Danya instantly fell in love with Lady the Dalmatian. As soon as she saw the dog, her face just lit up.

"Lady just rolled out in front of her, she started petting her," Yasmin said. "I knew it meant the world to see the Dalmatian."

2 y.o. Danya is fighting a rare form of childhood brain cancer. She loves dalmatians - so her mom made a call to the Richmond Fire Dept. I'll have her story on #KHOU11 at 5. pic.twitter.com/CYOpxrRkZ6 — Shern-Min Chow 🙋🏻 (@ShernMinKHOU) June 14, 2023

Danya spends two weeks a month in the hospital, admitted four days at a time for each chemo treatment.

"She'll receive two chemos a day for four days in a row," Yasmin said. "Prett intense. She has to be premedicated for chemo and all that."

The family of five said it's been exhausting, but they're grateful for the kindness strangers have shown them.

As for Danya's prognosis, Yasmin asked this of her doctors:

"Just tell me that she has a chance. I didn't want to hear the words. I know it's aggressive, I know that it's a tumor," she said. "I let the rest speak to God."