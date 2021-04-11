'Paw Force One' | Therapy dogs relieve stress at John Glenn Columbus International Airport

Would you like to have a team of canines greet you the next time you fly out of John Glenn Columbus International Airport? Well, these pups can help!

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Would you like to have a team of canines greet you the next time you fly out of John Glenn Columbus International Airport? Well, Paw Force One is here to help!

Two dogs, Cleo and Kali, are newly certified therapy animals that will help bring joy and stress relief to passengers. They are part of Paw Force One, a newly certified therapy animal program launching at the airport.

The dogs and their volunteer handlers have both undergone training. Both dogs are certified through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, which brings volunteers to locations that can cause stress or anxiety, such as emergency rooms, hospice centers, schools and nursing homes.

Beginning Friday, the teams of dogs and volunteers can be found primarily in the post-security waiting areas of the airport. Passengers can stop and visit with the dogs, who are identified by their colorful Paw Force One bandanas.

Cleo is a golden retriever and also serves as a therapy dog for schools in Dublin. Kali is a mixed breed who also brings comfort to patients at Ohio Health and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, as well as to OSU students on move-in day