WATCH: Navy father surprises 9-year-old son at Indianapolis Zoo dolphin show

INDIANAPOLIS — There wasn't a dry eye during a dolphin show at the Indianapolis Zoo over the weekend.
U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Joe Thomas surprised his 9-year-old son during a dolphin presentation Saturday, Oct. 8.
The boy was on stage with one of the dolphin trainers when Thomas came from behind the scenes to surprise his son.
In the video, the boy can be heard yelling, "Daddy!" before jumping into Thomas' arms.
The dolphin trainer introduced Thomas, with big applause from the audience.
According to the zoo, Thomas is stationed in San Diego, while his wife and son live in Indianapolis.
The family then got to meet some of the dolphins after the show.
What other people are reading:
- Firefighters rescue 3 people stuck on scaffolding outside Indianapolis high-rise
- Police: Driver shot by another motorist along I-70 Monday
- 'Lost for words' | Indy sees more than a dozen homicides in 10 days
- 'Driving is not a right. It's a privilege' | Hit-and-runs on the rise in Indianapolis
- Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork
- Carmel teen climbing toward his 2024 Olympics dream
- Target, Walmart and Amazon running big sales
- Here's how to cast your ballot early for this year's Indiana general election