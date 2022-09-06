Ohio family donates 'Family Feud' winnings to charities

The Kahans, of Sylvania, won more than $40,000 on Family Feud. They decided to give half of their prize to three local nonprofits.

TOLEDO, Ohio — At one point, Steve Kahan thought his daughter Emily was crazy to think their family would be on TV.

Fast forward one year later, the family is giving back some of their game show winnings to the Toledo community. The Kahans, of Sylvania, are donating $10,000 to Cherry Street Mission Ministries on Monroe Street in downtown Toledo.

The family, made up of Steve, Christine, Emily, RJ, and Cody Kahan, recently appeared in five games, winning fast money twice on the hit television game show ‘Family Feud,’ hosted by fellow Ohio native Steve Harvey.

Recordings of the shows took place in June of 2021 and aired in February.

Despite winning more than expected, giving back to their hometown was a no-brainer for the Kahans.

“We were fortunate through COVID, we’re both frontline workers,” Christine Kahan said. “We saw firsthand what the experiences were, we saw the need, and we had an opportunity with our winnings on the show to help those in need, so that is what we decided from the beginning.”

Being involved in charitable causes was not the only inspiration to give back, however.

“[Steve Harvey] was actually homeless for several years, living in his car in Cleveland,” Christine noted. “So that connection with the host of that show, our winnings, and knowing the great work Cherry Street does for our community, we thought it would be a wonderful thing to donate to those in need right now.”

The ministries are not the only cause to receive a portion of the Kahans’ winnings. Also benefitting from the act of kindness is local art organization Unruly Arts, along with a church tied to the Kahans.

At the same time, Christine says the family always wanted to be fair to their children, along with the community.

“We took the first $20,000 we won on Fast Money and split it amongst our three children,” Christine said. “The second $20,000 we won is all being donated to charity.”

Cherry Street Ministries CEO Ann Ebbert says that the donation is another display of the Kahans’ heart.

“We are super honored to be part of their generous donation and heart,” Ebbert said. “Cherry Street has been experiencing a dramatically increased need for those facing homelessness and hunger insecurity.”

The donated money, according to Ebbert, will be going into a general operating fund to advance projects such as mental health care and workforce development classes through partnerships with Northwest State University and Owens Community College.