Kitten rescued from under bleachers at Ohio state fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The staff managing the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center COVID-19 testing at the Ohio State Fairgrounds found an unexpected furry friend on Monday.

Staff members heard a 'meow' and were able to track down a kitten under the bleachers.

Ohio State said the staff was about to lure her out with a piece of chicken so they could rescue her.

The kitten was named Celeste and went home with one of the nurses Monday night.

Ohio State said the kitten is doing well.

She will now go into the care of the Humane Society of Madison County.