Texas students build tiny homes to help homeless veterans

The tiny homes are little more than 209-square-feet but have all the essentials.

HOUSTON — High school students in Kingwood are using nails and hammers to help veterans.

The teens unveiled their second tiny home Monday they have built for a homeless vet.

“I’ve been working on this house for two years,” C.J. Schoettlin, a student at Kingwood Park High School, said.

In only 209-square-feet, students were able to fit all the essentials: a bed, dining table and chairs and cabinets.

“We hope to make these for years to come,” said KPHS senior Parker Ryan.

The tiny house is the second built by the architecture and engineering students at KPHS.

The home was built for a veteran in need of a place to live.

“Being able to pick up a veteran off the street and give him a home to live in and grow is just amazing to me,” Ryan said.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Edward Rodriguez had a stroke two years ago.

“It totally upended my life,” Rodriguez said. “I lost my house, my job and found myself in need. I’d always been independent, a marine, the hero, do things by myself, and then I found myself humbled, so to speak.”

Rodriguez was put in touch with the Students Helping Veterans project.

Last year, he was given the project’s first home. For the vet, it was a lifesaver.

The students say it is a lot of hard work, and not much fun on days when it’s cold or raining.

But getting to see their project finally finished and given to someone who really deserves it – makes it worth it.

“At the end of the day we are just kids,” Schoettlin said. “ Trying to give back.”