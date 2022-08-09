Once-in-a-lifetime love: Florida couple celebrates 60 years of marriage from hospital room

Maximillian has never missed an anniversary celebration with his wife and the staff at Baptist said there was no way a hospital stay was going to change that.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One couple's diamond anniversary celebration was made extra special thanks to the staff at Baptist Health Jacksonville.

After 60 years, Maximillian had never missed an anniversary celebration with his wife and the staff at Baptist said there was no way a hospital stay was going to stop him.

"Nurse Stacey Arnold made sure this anniversary was extra special for the couple and came in before her shift to decorate the hospital room, set up dinner and desserts, and make a custom playlist with the couple's favorite songs," said Baptist in a Facebook post.

Maximillian was able to pull off surprise and continue his streak of never missing an anniversary.

"The biggest and most heartfelt thank you to her and the many outstanding individuals from whom we received care from at Baptist," said the couple's family.