Firefighters spend 4 hours chopping wood to help sick veteran heat home

A retired Navy veteran who was sick with COVID-19 and pneumonia now has more wood to heat his home after firefighters stepped in to help.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Usually, firefighters help their communities by putting out fires. But when members of the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department entered the home of a Navy veteran, they helped start one instead.

They spent 4 hours providing wood so the veteran could heat his home, according to a post on Facebook from the fire department. To gather firewood, they used two log splitters.

The veteran was not in a condition to chop wood himself after officials said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

On Monday, the firefighters were recognized by members of American Legion Post 104 in Sevierville. Chief Tim Baker from Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department accepted a Certificate of Appreciation too.