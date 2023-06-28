Iowa couple wins $2 million Powerball after losing home in tornado

Tammy Gordy said she plans to use the winnings to finish building a new home for her and her husband.

IOWA, USA — A couple who lost their home to a tornado struck it big after winning a $2 million Powerball jackpot.

Tammy Gordy said she learned she won after checking the numbers on the Lottery mobile app on Sunday morning. Of course, she was in shock when she realized one of the tickets in her purse matched the numbers from the drawing.

She said she plans to use the winnings to finish building a new home for her and her husband. They had to put it on hold for a little while, but the money will help speed up construction.