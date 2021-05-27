'Walk that stage': Florida student who uses wheelchair walks across stage during high school graduation

TAMPA, Fla. — Cheers and congratulations during graduations may be commonplace and expected, but the applause for one senior as he walked across the stage felt more special.
Thomas Kranz graduated from Chamberlain High School Thursday, according to Hillsborough County Schools.
The district says Kranz mostly uses a wheelchair while at school.
Kranz's teacher, Jessica Jimenez, says the school asked his parents for permission to support Kranz so he could walk across the stage to receive his diploma, according to the district.
The entire school erupted with excitement and cheers as Kranz took those steps on stage, with some help from his teachers. One person in the crowd could be heard cheering, "Walk that stage!" as Kranz's got his diploma.
What other people are reading right now:
- Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?
- Tampa company helps first-time offenders get back on track
- IKEA recalls bowls, plates and mugs due to burn hazard
- Federal unemployment ending in one month: Unemployed Floridians can get more help
- 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter