Idaho family gives permanent home to blind, abused dog

Pepper was used as a bait dog in Mexico, but thanks to the generosity of a Coeur d'Alene couple, he now has a forever home.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When their 14-year-old Chiweenie named Harley died last year, Fred Galten said no more dogs, as reported by KREM 2 media partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Retired, he had plans to travel more with wife Chris.

“Every time we had to travel with the dog, you always have to make those arrangements,” he said.

Chris liked to travel. But she loved dogs.

“I’ve never been without a dog my entire life,” she said.

Then, Chris read an Aug. 19 story in The Press about an abused dog.

It had been used as a bait dog in Mexico. It was rescued and sent from San Diego to the Kootenai Humane Society. When he arrived, he was blind in both eyes. Deaf in one ear. Weak legs. Nubs for front teeth. Scars on his body and face.

Linda Edwards and Terry Cox took him in, gave him love and named him Gabriel. But with four rescue dogs already in their home, they hoped someone else would give Gabriel a forever home. The article included Edwards’ phone number.

Chris Galten called. She drove over.

“The moment I saw him, my heart said, ‘He’s my dog.’”

She brought him home. Fred wasn't so sure. He took a look at the yellow, grizzled dog and said, “Nice. Now, take him back.”

Chris balked.

Fred caved.

“Happy wife, happy life,” he said, smiling.

They changed Gabriel’s name to Pepper and welcomed him into their Coeur d’Alene home four months ago.

They quickly adjusted to each other.

Pepper has learned his way, occasionally bonking his head. He knows how to find his food and water bowls, and how to navigate through the kitchen and down the hallway to the office and bedrooms.

While he has a large dog bed, when he's tired he plops down on the carpet or hardwood floor and sleeps. He takes loud, deep breaths.

He can be mischievous.

“He loves to get into the garbage. He doesn't eat anything. He just likes to pick it up. He'll tear it into a million pieces and then walk away," Chris said, laughing. “I caught him a couple of times. I just said, ‘No.' You don't even have to raise your voice or yell. He just stops. He's just so good."

Outside in the backyard, Pepper stands, listens, and barks.

Despite the abuse the five-year-old suffered — mouth taped shut, unable to defend himself as other dogs attacked, stuck in a kennel too small to stand, fed just enough to keep him from starving — Pepper is a gentle soul.

“He's just really come out of his shell. He loves barking and wolfing at all of the neighbor dogs and he gets so animated,” Chris said. “He can't run and jump because he doesn't know what he's gonna run or jump into, but he does this little prancing thing with his feet when he gets excited.

"He's just phenomenal. We are so blessed to have him.”

Worried about Pepper’s eyes, the Galtens took him to see a specialist in Spokane. They were told there was pressure on the eyes.

“They said that it was extremely painful and that if it was a human that had that kind of pain, they wouldn't be able to withstand it,” Chris said. “Yet, he never complained, never whined, never showed aggression whatsoever.”

Three weeks ago, Pepper’s eyes were removed in an operation that cost close to $2,000. A friend helped the Galtens pay the bill.

Pepper responded well and seems even happier. He has brought joy to their home.

“We were watching his personality blossom even before we had his eyes removed,” Chris said. “Since his eyes have been removed, it's even more so. His personality has really blossomed. His other senses are just in overdrive.”

Chris smiles as she described their morning walks.

“We walk every day, not much, because I'm disabled. And so we're a perfect match. I can only hear out of my left ear, and he can only hear out of his. I'm not blind. However, my kids call me the 'Wonky Donkey.' I wobble.”

Even Fred has become attached to Pepper. He said they’ll give up their travel plans and go on shorter road trips so Pepper can join them this summer. They like keeping him close.

“He’s turned out to be a really good dog,” Fred said.

Chris nods in agreement.

“I’m just so grateful I saw the article you wrote and that Linda was willing to share him with somebody,” Chris said.