7-year-old Georgia boy credited for saving family during fire

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 7-year-old in White County is being recognized for his bravery and fast thinking which saved his family's life.

Last week, little Keegan Sinclair woke up his parents when he noticed smoke in their home. Because of Keegan's actions, everyone was able to get out of the house safely, according to a social media post from White County Public Safety.

There was a fire, which was apparently caused by an electrical issue, that sparked on the exterior of the house.

"This Thanksgiving season we are thankful for this young man and his quick actions that ultimately saved his family and home,” said David Murphy, the county's public safety director.

Firefighters and other personnel gathered Wednesday evening to honor Keegan. White County Fire Services Division Chief Michael LeFevre called the 7-year-old a "true hero."

"If it wasn’t for Keegan and his quick thinking, this call could have ended in a tragedy," LeFevre said.

They shared photos on social media of Keegan's recognition.